Awareness camps to be held for Kashmiri migrant voters

Jammu, April 1

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will organise special awareness camps for Kashmiri migrants at different places in Jammu and Udhampur districts from April 3 to 14 to ensure their participation in the Lok Sabha elections.

The scheme is meant for all those electors of Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir who had migrated out of the Valley and are temporarily residing in various places outside.

The Election Commission had issued two notifications categorising the Kashmiri migrants as the ‘specified’ and ‘notified’ electors. Of the 26 special polling stations, 21 are being set up in Jammu, one in Udhampur and four in Delhi for the Kashmiri migrant voters, who are residing at various relief camps and who opt to cast their votes in person through electronic voting machines.

They have to fill up ‘Form M’ for voting in person at these special polling stations. Any migrant elector, other than those who opted to vote in person, can avail the option to vote through postal ballots by filling up Form 12C, an official spokesman had said.

According to a public notice issued on Sunday, the special awareness camps are being organised by the Relief and Rehabilitation department, regarding the scheme of voting for the migrants besides on the spot attestation of ‘Form M’ and ‘Form 12C’.

Nodal officers were announced for all the awareness camps which will start from migrant camp Nagrota on April 3 and continue till April 7.

The notice said the designated nodal officers shall supervise the camps and submit daily progress reports to the Election Naib Tehsildar, Relief Organisation, Jammu.

