Azad: NC, PDP deceiving people

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 23

In the last day of his campaign of South Kashmir, former Congress leader and the president of Democratic Progressive Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue detention of youths saying they are being unjustly detained in Kashmir.

He said under his leadership, no civilian will face false allegations or charges.

“In my government, I ensured justice to people, irrespective of caste or religion. Our youth, especially girls, should be able to move freely. Today, I received many complaints that the police are picking up innocent civilians; this must stop. You are further alienating them,” Azad said while addressing people in South Kashmir.

“In my government, youth will be given the full freedom to live their lives. The drug menace has harmed our society in many ways and we will ensure better education and jobs.” Azad said, adding that the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party remained silent on critical issues such as Article 370 abrogation during parliamentary sessions. He said the three MPs from these parties failed to speak up when he protested in Parliament. “They are deceiving the people,” Azad said.

#Congress #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Kashmir #Srinagar