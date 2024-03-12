Baramulla DC reviews LS election readiness

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 11

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa on Monday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various polling stations within Sopore sub-division.

The visit aimed to ensure the availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations, in adherence to the guidelines of Election Commission of India. The team meticulously assessed the infrastructure and amenities at each location to guarantee a smooth and efficient voting process for the electorate.

“The thorough inspection covered a range of essential aspects including accessibility, ramps availability, sanitation facilities, provision of drinking water and electricity supply, and any deficiencies identified were promptly raised to the concerned departments,” an official said.

Speaking during the visit, the DC emphasised the importance of providing adequate facilities to both voters and polling staff, to ensure a conducive environment for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

Sherpa further commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the preparations and urged continued cooperation to ensure the success of the electoral exercise.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Lok Sabha