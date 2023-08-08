Batch of 451 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu, August 8
A batch of 451 pilgrims left the base camp for the Kashmir Valley under tight security on Tuesday to undertake the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.
The batch, the smallest so far, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 18 vehicles for the twin base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal between 3.30 am and 3.45 am, the officials said.
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.
The traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route was chosen by 303 pilgrims, including 26 women and 20 seers. The shorter but more challenging 14-kilometre Baltal route was preferred by the remaining 148 pilgrims, including 25 women.
So far, more than 4.23 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus