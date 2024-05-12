BSF opens fire on Pakistani drone

Samba/Jammu: BSF personnel opened fire on Friday night to shoot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Samba district, officials said. Troops of the BSF detected the movement of the drone from the Pakistan side late in the night and fired nearly two dozen rounds, they said on Saturday. The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side. PTI
Mortar shell destroyed
Jammu: A rusted mortar shell was found in an open field here and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad, officials said on Saturday. The 82-mm mortar shell was noticed by some farmers near Ratnal village Friday evening, the officials said.
