CCI urges J&K admn to complete tourism projects

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu, has urged the UT administration to complete the projects related to tourism before the start of Amarnath yatra this year.

In the meeting of the office bearers, CCI president Arun Gupta urged the administration to prioritise and accelerate the completion of key tourism projects in Jammu, including the artificial lake, Tawi river front project, restoration of Mubarak Mandi, and other critical initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in the region.

In light of the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, Arun Gupta emphasised the need for expediting the ongoing tourism projects in the city. He stated that timely completion of these projects would enable tourists to extend their stay in Jammu and explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that the region has to offer.

He further highlighted the significant economic benefits that a flourishing tourism industry can bring to the region. Increased tourist footfall would translate into improved business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, generate employment, and boost the overall economy of Jammu, he added.

Arun Gupta requested the administration to give utmost importance to the development of these projects stating “this would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the region but also contribute to positioning Jammu as a premier tourist destination in the Union Territory”.

