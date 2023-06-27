Cop injured in encounter with militants

Srinagar, June 26
An encounter between militants and the security forces started at Hoowra village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir late on Monday night. The police and security forces retaliated after the militants opened fire. One policeman was injured, a spokesperson for the police said.
The encounter was underway at the time of the filing of this report.
