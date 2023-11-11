CRPF man shoots self with service rifle in Kulgam

Srinagar, November 10
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper reportedly took his own life with his service rifle near Jawhar tunnel in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.
The CRPF personnel, who was on duty near B-top in the Jawhar Tunnel vicinity, allegedly shot himself, resulting in immediate fatality, according to officials. The deceased trooper’s body was swiftly transported to the hospital for postmortem examination and other necessary legal procedures. Authorities are yet to ascertain the motive behind the trooper’s decision to take such a drastic step.
