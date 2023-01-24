Digvijaya questions surgical strikes, Cong distances itself from remarks

Jammu, January 23
On the day when Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reached Jammu city, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raked up a controversy by questioning surgical strikes against Pakistan and accusing the government of peddling lies.
During a rally in Satwari, Digvijaya said, “They (government) talk about surgical strikes claiming so many terrorists were killed but show no proof. They are ruling with a pile of lies.” The surgical strikes against Pakistan were conducted in 2016.
Singh earlier raised questions over the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in February 2019. He claimed that the explosive-laden vehicle in which a terrorist was travelling was not checked, which later hit the convoy killing the CRPF personnel.
“The CRPF had requested that since it is a sensitive zone, its personnel should be sent through an aircraft, but PM Modi refused,” Singh claimed. He went on to claim that every vehicle was checked in Pulwama, which is the hotbed of terrorism. Soon after, Congress leaders distanced themselves from Singh’s statement. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of the Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government also. The Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest.” — OC
His personal views
The views expressed by Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of the Congress. — Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...