Discom cracks whip, to lodge FIRs against electricity theft

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 22

Taking action against power theft, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has said it will lodge FIRs against those involved in stealing electricity.

JPDCL managing director Vikas Kundal has directed officials to lodge FIRs under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, against those who are found to be indulging in power theft. According to the Act, electricity theft is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to up to three years or with fine or with both.

In a statement, Kundal said strict action, including imprisonment, would be taken against those who try to hoodwink the department by indulging in power theft by bypassing smart meters.

While such practices are causing massive loss to the public exchequer, honest consumers are also suffering due to it. The JPDCL MD said it was the highest priority of the UT administration to reduce the aggregate transmission and distribution losses and it could only be achieved if such practices were curbed.

Kundal further explained that tampering of meter, use of tampered meter, loop connection or any other device or method which interferes with accurate or proper registration, calibration or metering of electric current amounts to power theft and public should refrain from such practices.

In its drive against illegal power connections and non-payment, the JPDCL has snapped connections of more than 5,256 defaulters in the past three days.

An official statement by JPDCL said, “In the first place, connections of 5,256 consumers, including industries, hotels and influential persons, were disconnected to sensitise the masses to clear their liabilities on account of electricity bills and develop a habit of paying dues in time.”

He said the crackdown, part of the JPDCL’s ongoing efforts to curb energy theft and address financial irregularities, witnessed an intensified inspection process, including day and night patrolling to check power pilferage.

A JPDCL spokesperson highlighted that the initiative aimed to tighten the noose on consumers engaged in use of ‘kundi’ connections, violation terms regarding agreed load and bypassing of meters.

The department said taking cognisance of huge arrears despite providing a reliable power supply amid harsh winters, various sub-divisions of the JPDCL launched a fresh massive disconnection drive vis-a-vis influential and chronic defaulter having huge arrears. During the drive domestic, industrial and commercial consumers having huge arrears were targeted.

