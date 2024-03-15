Dog bites 17 in Baramulla villages, residents on alert

Srinagar, March 14
Seventeen people, including three women and two children, were bitten by a mad dog on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A mad dog reportedly went on a biting spree in Fatehgarh, Sheeri and Heevan villages of Baramulla district, and whosoever confronted the mad dog was also bitten.
Some cattle and stray dogs were also bitten by this dog. Doctors said that the injured were given anti-rabies shots and those with grievous bite injuries were referred to Government Medical College in Baramulla town. Panic has gripped the villages in the area and people have shut their children inside homes to ensure their safety.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them