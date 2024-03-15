Dog bites 17 in Baramulla villages, residents on alert

IANS

Srinagar, March 14

Seventeen people, including three women and two children, were bitten by a mad dog on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A mad dog reportedly went on a biting spree in Fatehgarh, Sheeri and Heevan villages of Baramulla district, and whosoever confronted the mad dog was also bitten.

Some cattle and stray dogs were also bitten by this dog. Doctors said that the injured were given anti-rabies shots and those with grievous bite injuries were referred to Government Medical College in Baramulla town. Panic has gripped the villages in the area and people have shut their children inside homes to ensure their safety.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar