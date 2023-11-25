Enhance security at vital locations: IGP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 24

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi, IPS, led comprehensive security review meetings in Shopian and Pulwama districts of South Kashmir on Friday.

These meetings, held in collaboration with South Kashmir DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat, aimed to assess and enhance the security measures in the region.

In Shopian, the meeting was also attended by Shopian SP Tanushree, Additional SP Naresh Singh, and other senior officers. A similar gathering took place in Pulwama, attended by SSP Mohammad Yousif, Additional SP Tanveer Ahmad and other senior officers from the district.

Participating officers provided an overview of the initiatives taken in their respective districts to counter challenges and threats posed by inimical elements on the ground. The IGP stressed on the importance of strengthening the anti-terrorist grid through heightened intelligence efforts and intensified operations.

During the meetings, emphasis was placed on vigilant surveillance of terrorist associates and decisive legal measures. IGP Birdi highlighted the crucial need to enhance security surveillance at vital establishments and locations, as well as the importance of safeguarding vulnerable persons to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

A significant focus was placed on combating the drug menace, with IGP Kashmir directing personal supervision of narcotics cases, improving conviction rates, and building robust police-public relationships, especially with the youth. He instructed officers to conduct regular interactive meetings with the general public, particularly the youth, to curb the drug menace and strengthen the police-public interface.

The Kashmir IGP underscored the need for stringent measures against the misuse of social media to incite violence. He emphasised maintaining close synergy between the police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment.

