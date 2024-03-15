Farooq chairs meeting to confront ‘Lone’ challenge in North Kashmir

Srinagar, March 14
Former National Conference legislators and leaders from North Kashmir assembled at the NC headquarters in Nawai Subha, where they briefed party chief Farooq Abdullah about the developments in the North Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency.
The sitting MP of National Conference from the constituency, Akbar Lone, is unwell and unlikely to contest from the region. While the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) has decided to contest polls from the area, fielding its chairman Sajad Gani Lone, the NC is yet to decide on its candidate for the constituency. Sources say many party leaders from North Kashmir are showing interest to contest from the seat.
There are six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. In the 2014 general elections, the NC had won three seats in Kashmir, including the North Kashmir seat spreading over three districts, and the BJP won two seats in Jammu and one seat in Ladakh.
An NC statement said Farooq chaired a meeting of North Kashmir Parliamentary constituency functionaries, addressing crucial issues concerning the constituents. “The segment leaders were urged to prepare diligently for the forthcoming elections. During the meeting, distinguished party members discussed an array of issues and offered their valuable insights and suggestions to further strengthen the party’s position on the ground,” the NC said.
A party leader said Abdullah asked them to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections. He added that the party chief stated that people across J&K had overwhelming faith in the leadership of the National Conference and the party should reinforce that faith through an outreach campaign.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them