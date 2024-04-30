Give automatic arms, more funds to fight terror effectively: VDGs

PTI

Basantgarh (J&K), April 29

Village Defence Guards (VDGs), mostly armed with .303 rifles and bolt action rifles, are highly determined to safeguard their villages from the threat posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and want the government to equip them with automatic weapons along with enhanced remuneration to take on terrorists effectively.

The VDGs came under focus when one of its members Mohd Sharief was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Panara village here in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district early Sunday. The encounter had happened in the area, once a hot-bed of terrorism, after a long gap of over 17 years. “Government provided us with weapons to defend our villages from the enemy forces. We want the government to equip us with automatic weapons so that we can take on the terrorists effectively,” VDG Gul Mohammad said.

Abdul Hameed, another VDG member, said the government had notified a new scheme for them two years ago but “some of us are still not getting their dues”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan