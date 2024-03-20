IAF airlifts critical patients from Leh to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

With the road link to Ladakh being cut off due to heavy winter snow, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its AN-32 tactical transporters to ferry critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh.

The mission, involving a number of sorties, was carried to render humanitarian assistance to the civilian populace of Ladakh as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’, a defence spokesperson said here today.

