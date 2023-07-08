Inclement weather halts Amarnath Yatra

PTI

Jammu/Srinagar, July 7

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday due to bad weather as rain lashed many parts of Kashmir, officials said. The Yatra was suspended along both the Baltal and the Pahalgam routes.

According to Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma, the pilgrimage has been halted in the district’s Chanderkote area. “It has been suspended due to inclement weather in the Pahalgam belt,” Sharma said.

Landslide hits track A landslide hit the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra track on Friday following heavy rains in the area. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The landslide was reported near Rail Patri along the track on the Baltal-holy cave axis. The pilgrimage trail was blocked.

Heavy showers, which started early on Friday, forced the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage. The pilgrims have been stopped at the Baltal and the Nunwan base camps. According to officials in Jammu, while a batch of 4,600 pilgrims on its way to the Pahalgam base camp have been stopped in Chanderkote, another group of 2,410 devotees travelling to the Baltal camp has been allowed to proceed.