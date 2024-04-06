Infiltration attempt foiled in Kashmir; 2 militants killed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 5

Two militants were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the Army said

on Friday.

“Alert troops on LoC foiled an infiltration bid today at Sabura Nala, Uri sector, where two terrorists have been eliminated,” the Army said, adding two AK rifles, four hand grenades and other war-like stores have been seized.

The Army said a suspected movement of infiltrators was noticed close to the LoC and when challenged, they opened fire, triggering an encounter.

This is the first infiltration attempt from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir this year. The infiltration activity decreases during the winter due to heavy snowfall, but picks up again as the snow begins to melt and mountain passes become accessible.

The security officials said the successful elimination of the infiltration bid was a significant achievement ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

The GoC of the 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai had visited the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness of the Army.

“Chinar Corps Commander visited artillery units on the LoC today to review their operational preparedness and innovative infusion of modern technology,” the Army had said.

