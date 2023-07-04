J-K administration implements state-of-the-art surveillance system for Amarnath Yatra routes

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 4

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has unveiled a cutting-edge Command Control Centre (CCC) to ensure robust and real-time monitoring of the routes leading to Amarnath cave shrine, nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

This marks the first time such a technologically advanced CCC has been established for the 62-day annual pilgrimage, which commenced on July 1.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri said the newly established CCC will play a pivotal role in promptly identifying any issues that may arise along the Yatra routes and swiftly addressing them. He also emphasized that the command control system will continue to function beyond the duration of the Yatra.

“The Command Control Centre has been set up to enable robust and real-time surveillance of the Yatra routes. Live feeds are constantly monitored to identify and resolve any problems that may occur along the routes,” stated Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri.

Bidhuri further expressed optimism about the smooth progress of the Yatra, acknowledging the favourable weather conditions thus far. He assured that a comprehensive system has been put in place to ensure the successful execution of the pilgrimage.

He highlighted the coordinated efforts of the administration and other relevant departments, facilitated by the CCC, which enables dynamic decision-making. The CCC’s capabilities extend beyond monitoring the Yatra routes, as it plays a crucial role in identifying medical emergencies, managing potential disasters, and locating missing individuals.

"The CCC will continue its operations even after the conclusion of the Yatra. It will aid in promptly addressing medical emergencies, tracking missing persons, and responding to any unforeseen situations," added Bidhuri.

The Divisional Commissioner also noted that the influx of Yatra participants tends to be high in the initial days and gradually decreases over time. He expressed gratitude for the wholehearted support and coordination received from various stakeholders involved in organising the Yatra. Bidhuri specifically mentioned the improved travel experience for tourists, as measures have been taken to address previous challenges faced during transportation between destinations.

This year’s Yatra will be longest in its history and will conclude on August 31. The Jammu and Kashmir government has implemented stringent security arrangements for the two-month-long pilgrimage, with an additional 60,000 troops deployed alongside local security personnel to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all participants.

