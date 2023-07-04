 J-K administration implements state-of-the-art surveillance system for Amarnath Yatra routes : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • J-K administration implements state-of-the-art surveillance system for Amarnath Yatra routes

J-K administration implements state-of-the-art surveillance system for Amarnath Yatra routes

The Command Control Centre will play a pivotal role in promptly identifying any issues that may arise along the Yatra routes and swiftly addressing them

J-K administration implements state-of-the-art surveillance system for Amarnath Yatra routes

J&K Police Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) member rescues an Amarnath yatri while shifting him from Barimarg medical camp to Domail, in Anantnag, on Sunday. PTI Photo



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 4

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has unveiled a cutting-edge Command Control Centre (CCC) to ensure robust and real-time monitoring of the routes leading to Amarnath cave shrine, nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

This marks the first time such a technologically advanced CCC has been established for the 62-day annual pilgrimage, which commenced on July 1.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri said the newly established CCC will play a pivotal role in promptly identifying any issues that may arise along the Yatra routes and swiftly addressing them. He also emphasized that the command control system will continue to function beyond the duration of the Yatra.

“The Command Control Centre has been set up to enable robust and real-time surveillance of the Yatra routes. Live feeds are constantly monitored to identify and resolve any problems that may occur along the routes,” stated Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri.

Bidhuri further expressed optimism about the smooth progress of the Yatra, acknowledging the favourable weather conditions thus far. He assured that a comprehensive system has been put in place to ensure the successful execution of the pilgrimage.

He highlighted the coordinated efforts of the administration and other relevant departments, facilitated by the CCC, which enables dynamic decision-making. The CCC’s capabilities extend beyond monitoring the Yatra routes, as it plays a crucial role in identifying medical emergencies, managing potential disasters, and locating missing individuals.

"The CCC will continue its operations even after the conclusion of the Yatra. It will aid in promptly addressing medical emergencies, tracking missing persons, and responding to any unforeseen situations," added Bidhuri.

The Divisional Commissioner also noted that the influx of Yatra participants tends to be high in the initial days and gradually decreases over time. He expressed gratitude for the wholehearted support and coordination received from various stakeholders involved in organising the Yatra. Bidhuri specifically mentioned the improved travel experience for tourists, as measures have been taken to address previous challenges faced during transportation between destinations.

This year’s Yatra will be longest in its history and will conclude on August 31. The Jammu and Kashmir government has implemented stringent security arrangements for the two-month-long pilgrimage, with an additional 60,000 troops deployed alongside local security personnel to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all participants.

 

 

 

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

4
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

5
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

6
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

7
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Punjab

Dream come true, farmers of Punjab get canal water after decades: Water Resources Minister

Don't Miss

View All
25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...


Cities

View All

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches Amritsar house of accused

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to hospital

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue