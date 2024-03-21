Jailed Engineer Rashid to fight from Baramulla

Srinagar, March 20
Engineer Rashid, currently lodged in jail on UAPA charges, will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency on an Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) ticket, the party has said.
Party’s spokesman Firdous Baba expressed hope that Rashid would be released from prison before the elections. He said Engineer Rashid, even if not released, would still contest the polls from jail, as the Constitution allows an accused person, who is not convicted, to contest elections from jail.
Rashid was first elected to the J&K Legislative Assembly from Langate in 2008 and re-elected in 2014. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla, getting third place.
“We don’t have any money. We don’t have any other things. We are appealing to people to become our voters and polling agents,” AIP leaders said while addressing a press conference here.
Engineer Rashid was arrested in 2019 and charged by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...