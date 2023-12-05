J&K L-G Manoj Sinha expresses grief over death of 6 labourers in HP

PTI

Jammu, December 4

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other political leaders on Monday expressed grief over the death of six labourers from Kulgam in a road mishap in Shima, Himachal Pradesh. Sinha directed the Kulgam DC to provide all necessary assistance to the victims' kin.

CPM leader MY Tarigami and said he was pained by the deaths and demanded adequate compensation for the victims. Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief.

