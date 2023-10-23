J&K L-G Manoj Sinha launches chatbot for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 22

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on the occasion of Maha Ashtami and launched a bi-lingual interactive chatbot ‘Shakti’ that would provide information to pilgrims and also resolve their grievances. Sinha also launched the live darshan facility that would be available on the official website of the board.

The chatbot has been developed for the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB). The need to initiate a chatbot was felt by the board as the call centre had been receiving over 20,000 queries in a month.

An official spokesperson said the chatbot also features relaying of video and audio content for pilgrims’ awareness and the latest updates at the shrine. The L-G also released a pilgrimage guide book (Bhakti of Shakti) on Mata Vaishno Devi.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha #Reasi #Vaishno Devi