J&K militants threaten Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 23

Militants have threatened the Amarnath Yatra, alleging the authorities planned to use the event for “demographic and political gains”.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), claimed the government planned to “push in RSS men” disguised as pilgrims.

“If this yatra is used for political gains, we will do our best to foil such plans. We will target anyone who is a stooge of the regime,” read a statement issued by the TRF.

The Centre has sanctioned 50 companies of the CAPF for the security of the 43-day pilgrimage starting June 30.

#amarnath yatra