Katra to be premier pilgrim spot by 2050: DC

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 14

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious 30-year plan to propel religious and eco-tourism in Katra, the base camp of Vaishno Devi temple, envisioning it as India’s one of the premier pilgrim destinations by 2050.

A key component of this vision is the development of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Parikrama route along Trikuta Hill, aimed at elevating the spiritual journey for devotees.

A delegation of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra, engaged with Mahajan on Tuesday. The discussions centered on the enhancement of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage experience by developing scenic aesthetic surroundings, development of parks, view points, provision of best civic amenities including quality power and water supply, besides installation of signboards, railings among others.

“To boost the local economy, emphasis was placed on promoting indigenous products such as rajma, Kalari, wild mushrooms, and similar items. The plan incorporates sustainable strategies to integrate these products into the overall tourism experience,” an official of the Reasi administration informed.

The DC outlined comprehensive plans for traffic and building designs to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims. He stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting to tackle water scarcity.

Advocating collaborative efforts, the DC urged stakeholders to contribute to making Katra a metropolitan city and India’s premier pilgrim destination. Diverse facilities and services catering to various interests were highlighted as essential. The DC announced the formation of a dedicated team to study stakeholders’ needs and aspects, working towards a comprehensive plan to realise the 2050 vision.

