Ladakhi Pashmina conclave organised to lure International buyers

Jammu, March 26

The Directorate of Industries and Commerce, in collaboration with the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC), organised an international conclave for Ladakhi Pashmina in Leh.

The primary objective of the event was to conduct an interaction between local sellers, artisans, and buyers from the domestic and international markets dealing with Pashmina and other wool sectors. The conclave provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs, artisans, and self-help groups (SHGs) to meet for a buyer-seller meet.

The event was attended by more than 30 exhibitors, over 20 overseas trade visitors, and 10 domestic visitors.

Director, Industries and Commerce, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, thanked all the buyers on behalf of UT administration for coming to the event in subzero temperatures and the members of HEPC for conducting the conclave.

He also put forward his suggestions to the buyers on how to improve the supply chain and find ways to make the conclave more successful. He added that Ladakh supplies one of the finest Pashminas in the world and that the Pashmina fiber averages 12-15 microns. He informed the entrepreneurs that there is no blending involved in Ladakhi Pashmina or its all-pure variety.

He further added that the entire process is handmade and there is no utilisation of machinery at all, which is hallmark of Ladakhi Pashmina.

Additionally, Nawang Phuntsog, a local entrepreneur in Ladakh, stressed that Ladakhi Pashmina is sustainable, eco-friendly, and manually made. He added that before, we used to sell it to the Kashmiris with little to no benefits, but under the current administration, we got better opportunities and could set up stores around India.

“At the end of the conclave, suggestions from domestic and international entrepreneurs were shared. These included individuals from Europe, the UK, Chile, Vietnam, Mauritius, Taiwan, Germany, and Nigeria as well as some local entrepreneurs from Ladakh. These buyers suggested that the Ladakh Pashmina should have a certification so that the international market buyers can know its authenticity, and they also praised the artisans for keeping it handmade and having no carbon print,” an official said.

