Lashkar ultra gunned down in Pulwama, weapons seized

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 1

Security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, Kifayat Ayoub Alie, alias Mullah Omar, during an encounter that unfolded in South Kashmir, the police said on Friday. The incident occurred amidst a cordon-and-search operation jointly conducted by security forces based on intelligence regarding the militant’s presence at Arihal village of Pulwama.

According to a police spokesman, the joint forces encountered “indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist” during the search operation.

Grenades among recovered items Incriminating materials along with a pistol, two magazines, two grenades and other weapons have been seized from the encounter site.

Hailing from Pinjoora in Shopian, Kifayat Ayoub Alie, alias Mullah Omar, had joined the militant ranks in October.

The security forces promptly retaliated, leading to a fierce exchange resulting in the neutralisation of the militant, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, alias Mullah Omar. Hailing from Pinjoora in Shopian, the deceased had been associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

The police spokesperson said the body of the terrorist had been recovered from the encounter site.

Police records indicate the deceased militant's involvement in numerous terror-related crimes in Shopian.

Upon searching the encounter site, incriminating materials, along with a pistol, two magazines, five RDS and two grenades, were seized, the police said. The seized items have been documented as part of the case records for further investigation.

