LS elections: Security forces hold flag march in Kishtwar

Jammu, March 26

In the light of evolving security situation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kishtwar police have strengthened the security apparatus in the district for which a flag march was held on Tuesday.

“Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom spearheaded a crucial initiative to fortify security measures in the district. A comprehensive briefing convened for police personnel from district police, armed police, CRPF, ITBP and CISF underscored the paramount importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering dedication in ensuring the safety and security of citizens during this pivotal electoral process,” an official said.

During the briefing, Kishtwar SSP provided strategic directives aimed at enhancing preparedness and fostering seamless coordination among various security agencies. Emphasising the proactive role of law enforcement, crucial guidelines were delineated to ensure a robust security apparatus, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges associated with the Lok Sabha elections.

“In a concerted effort to engage the community and garner public support for the electoral process, the police in collaboration with armed Police, CRPF, and CISF, organised a city-wide road march. The flag march, marked by enthusiasm and solidarity, witnessed active participation from officials of different agencies,” the official said.

Traversing through major thoroughfares and key intersections, the road march served as a platform to disseminate vital security information and instill a sense of collective responsibility among residents. Prominent areas such as Sarkoot, Main Market, Hidyal Chowk, Kichloo Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Road, and Shaheedi Chowk were covered, amplifying awareness about security protocols and garnering public cooperation for the smooth conduct of the polls.

