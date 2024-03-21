‘Modi ki Chinese guarantee’, Mallikarjun Kharge takes a dig at PM amid agitation in Ladakh

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government has put the country’s territorial integrity and national security at risk in dealing with China and is also “attacking the constitutional rights of our own citizens of Ladakh”.

False promise ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to assure Constitutional rights to the people of Ladakh remains a colossal betrayal. It is nothing but fake and Chinese in nature. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

Kharge asserted that the Congress remains committed to protecting Ladakh and securing national interests at the borders. “Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee! In Ladakh, there is a strong wave of public support, with unified calls for protection for tribal communities under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“But like all other guarantees - ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to assure Constitutional rights to the people of Ladakh remains a colossal betrayal. It is nothing but fake and Chinese in nature,” the Congress chief said on microblogging site X.

Kharge alleged that the Modi government wants to exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh and benefit its “crony friends”.

“PM Modi’s CLEAN CHIT to China after Galwan Valley, post the sacrifice of our 20 bravehearts, has emboldened the expansionist nature of China at our strategic borders (sic).

“On one hand, Modi government has put our territorial integrity and national security at risk, and on the other hand, it is attacking the Constitutional Rights of our own citizens of Ladakh,” the Congress chief claimed in his post.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress #Ladakh #Mallikarjun Kharge