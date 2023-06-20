 No further talks if statehood not on MHA agenda: Ladakh leaders : The Tribune India

No further talks if statehood not on MHA agenda: Ladakh leaders

Meet Home Ministry panel, press for special status, job reservation

No further talks if statehood not on MHA agenda: Ladakh leaders

Leaders want Ladakh to come under the Sixth Schedule. ANI



Our Correspondent

Jammu/Srinagar, June 19

Ladakh leaders met a panel of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss their four-point agenda, including statehood and special status for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in Delhi on Monday. The discussion was organised to set the agenda for the high-powered committee (HPC) meeting, scheduled to be held in the coming weeks. The six-member delegation of Ladakh said it wouldn’t take part in the upcoming meeting if the agenda doesn’t include statehood and Sixth Schedule. The other two demands are related to separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil (presently only one for Ladakh) and job reservation for locals.

No assurance

  • Leaders say they got no assurance on inclusion of statehood and Sixth Schedule in agenda for the upcoming high-powered committee meeting.
  • The aim of Monday’s meeting was to set the agenda for the upcoming meeting, scheduled to be held in the coming weeks.

The government had formed the high-powered committee for Ladakh earlier this year to discuss the demands of local leaders.

Among the Ladakh delegates were Leh Apex Body (LAB) members — ex-MP Thupstan Chhewang and former Cabinet ministers in the erstwhile J&K Chering Dorjey and Nawang Rigzin Jora — and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) members — ex-Cabinet minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, ex-MLA Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, an activist.

They were perturbed over the MHA not assuring them that the issue of statehood and Sixth Schedule would be included in the agenda for the high-powered committee meeting. “The ball is in the government’s court now. It has to be seen if it wants to take forward the talks with Ladakh people,” said Dorjey.

During the one-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Ladakh leaders informed the minister and officials about the threats to the tribal culture and environment of the region if it was not brought under the Sixth Schedule.

“We told them about the need of elected representatives instead of bureaucrats. This is possible only if Ladakh becomes a state,” Dorjey further said.

Besides Nityanand Rai, senior officials of the home ministry and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were also present during the meeting.

Asgar Ali Karbalai told The Tribune that while the meeting ended on a positive note, eyes are set on the agenda of the HPC meeting which will be scheduled by the MHA.

He said the MHA panel showed concern towards demands of the Ladakh leaders and assured that the government wanted development for the UT people.

KDA leader Sajjad Hussain Kargili said the MHA showed willingness to engage in discussions and review the demands.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution provides for greater administrative and political autonomy to certain tribal areas.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada

2
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

3
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

5
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

6
Haryana

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

7
Nation

Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi

8
Delhi

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor's post in state universities

10
Amritsar

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Says attending the event has given him energy and strength

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash city

51 of 170 banned travel firms on RS MP’s list from Mohali

28 agents ‘active’ in UT, police to run background check on them

UT halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Mohali secures ODF Plus status

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

2 held for student’s murder

Ex-IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP