Over 64K animals infected with LSD in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 2

The Jammu and Kashmir government has stated that 64,479 animals have been affected with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the UT till date.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, held a meeting to review measures being put in place towards containment of the spread of the lumpy skin disease. He was informed by officials that the number of LSD infected animals had crossed the 64,000 mark till November 1.

The officials concerned highlighted district-wise status of the disease besides elaborating on controlling measures being taken up, like vaccination, use of medicines, procurement of vaccines, sample collection for testing through a PowerPoint presentation.

While taking district-wise details of the disease, Dullo directed the officials to follow the proper protocol of treatment as per the government’s recommendation besides accelerating the animal vaccination process so that further spread of the disease is prevented speedily.