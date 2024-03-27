Patwari among two held in bribery case

ANI

Samba, March 26

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday they have arrested a patwari and his associate in the Halqa Nanga panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district in connection with a case related to accepting a bribe.

The accused were identified as Varun Choudhary, patwari and Dayal Chand, chowkidar.

As per the officials, a case has been registered against the accused, patwari, based on a complaint.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing girdawari land owned by him.

“The CBI laid a trap and during the trap proceedings, the accused asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to his associate, a Chowkidar, Halqa Nanga, District Samba (J&K). Both the accused were apprehended during the transaction of a bribe of Rs 9,000,” according to an official release. The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu, on March 27, 2024, it added.

