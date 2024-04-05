Police attach properties of drug peddler in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Baramulla: Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Baramulla Police have attached properties belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Farooq Ahmad Mir. The properties attached included one kanal and 10 marlas land and a single-story residential house worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. The property was identified as illegally acquired during an investigation conducted by the police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler. This operation reaffirms the commitment of the police to combat the drug menace. Local people in the area hailed the initiative of the police. ANI

Jammu police recover Rs 87K duped by cyber fraudsters

Jammu: The Cyber Cell of Jammu district police solved an online fraud case and recovered nearly Rs 87,000. The Cyber Cell had received a complaint regarding financial fraud of Rs 94,500 from a complainant. “During the investigation, the Cyber Cell acted swiftly which ultimately led to put on hold an amount of Rs 86,922 out of Rs 94,500,” an official said. Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar appealed to the general public to remain extra vigilant and report a cybercrime promptly.

