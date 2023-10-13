President Droupadi Murmu opens skywalk at Vaishno Devi

Jammu, October 12
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhavan at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.
The President was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg briefed Murmu on the projects. The Yatri Queue Management System or the skywalk will help the incoming and outgoing movement of pilgrims through different paths, thus reducing the possibility of a stampede.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM