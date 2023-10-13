President Droupadi Murmu opens skywalk at Vaishno Devi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 12

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhavan at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.

The President was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg briefed Murmu on the projects. The Yatri Queue Management System or the skywalk will help the incoming and outgoing movement of pilgrims through different paths, thus reducing the possibility of a stampede.

#Droupadi Murmu #Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi #Vaishno Devi