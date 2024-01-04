Road safety panel holds meeting

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the committee of experts constituted by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to find out the reasons behind road accidents on Ramban- Batote- Doda- Kishtwar National Highway and the Mughal road.

The members of the committee—Prof GM Bhat, former HoD, Department of Geology, JU, Ankit Khajuria, Assistant Professor from IIT Jammu, Mohinder Kumar, former executive engineer and Major Gaurav Tewari, GREF, attended the meeting.

The committee of experts will inspect these roads to assess and find out the reasons responsible for accidents in hilly areas.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner emphasised the importance of the fact findings and recommendations by the committee that would be implemented to save the precious lives. He stressed on the members of the committee for generating actionable points, immediate measures and practical steps in their report.

Ramesh Kumar also asked the members of the committee to submit their report at the earliest after visiting the roads, vulnerable sections and assessment of the reasons.

