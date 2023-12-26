Sankalp Yatra focuses on forest products

Jammu, December 25
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van today visited Chatroo area in Kishtwar and in collaboration with the Forest Department hosted an interactive programme to raise awareness about various flagship schemes launched by the Central government.
The event featured the maiden visit of the Viksit Bharat IEC Van, which captured the attention of over 600 people and staff members. DFO, Marwah division, Vijay Kumar emphasised the significance of people’s participation in nation-building and encouraged them to share their ideas on the Viksit Bharat Mission portal.
In addition to this, the DFO shared information regarding the New Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) policy for sustainable collection and utilisation of these in J&K.
This policy is aimed at ensuring sustainable collection and utilisation of NTFP, including medicinal plants while providing livelihood support to the people residing in and around forests by promoting sustainable extraction, value addition and development of market linkages.
He also shared that the local Forest Division has raised lakhs of plants in nurseries and distributed thousands of plants among villagers under Green Mission India.
