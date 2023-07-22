Scuffle at Yatra camp in Sheshnag, 3 held

PTI

Srinagar, July 21

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a scuffle at the Sheshnag base camp of the Amarnath Yatra last week which led to minor injuries to a few pilgrims and pony operators, the police said.

Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar said some people uploaded a misleading and baseless video on social media claiming stones were thrown at pilgrims. “Taking cognisance of the matter, an FIR has been registered,” he said.

Sheshnag is situated on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. “On July 15 at Sheshnag, there was a scuffle among pony operators which resulted in minor injuries to them and also a few pilgrims. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the ADGP stated on Twitter.

He said a case had been registered at the Pahalgam police station and three accused were arrested. The public is advised not to pay any heed to rumours, he added.

Meanwhile, another batch comprising 4,675 Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday morning amid tight security. Of them, 2,850 pilgrims left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 106 vehicles while the rest in 63 vehicles left for the Baltal base camp, officials said. As many as 2.90 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the cave shrine since the annual pilgrimage began on July 1. The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine will conclude on August 31.

