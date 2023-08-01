Search for missing soldier continues, several quizzed

PTI

Srinagar, July 31

The police questioned several persons and examined the call details of Army jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani, who went missing a couple of days ago from his native Kulgam district while on leave, officials said on Monday.

The soldier, posted in the Ladakh region, was supposed to join work on Sunday. His car was found abandoned at Paranhall.

More than 10 persons have been questioned and jawan’s call records are being examined as the search operation to locate the missing soldier continues. Wani’s father has appealed to those who might have abducted his son to release him. Wani is the only breadwinner of the family.

“I appeal to all brothers to let him go. If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want, I will get him to quit his job also,” Mohammad Ayoub Wani told reporters on Sunday.

