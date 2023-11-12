Security personnel, ultras exchange fire in Pulwama

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 11

Security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The incident unfolded after a joint team of the police, Army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force launched an anti-insurgency operation in the Parigam area of the district.

“An encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police mentioned in a statement issued here.

Authorities initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Parigam area after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, the police said. A brief exchange of gunfire occurred initially between the terrorists and security forces. Subsequently, the cordon was reinforced and the search operation intensified, officials stated. “As of now, no casualties have been reported in the ongoing encounter,” the police said. The police and the Army continued their efforts to address the situation.

