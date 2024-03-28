Students dwell on voter awareness

Srinagar, March 27

On the directions of the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, a debate competition on Voters’ Awareness under the banner of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was organised at Government College for Women Nawakadal in Srinagar on Wednesday. The aim was to sensitise students about the significance of participation in the electoral process of the country.

The debate was held on the topic ‘Is Political Parties’ Interaction a Threat to the Integrity of Adult Franchise’? The event witnessed an overwhelming participation by the student community. The purpose was to foster critical thinking, informed discourse and civic engagement among the students, regarding the functioning of political parties and their impact on the integrity of adult franchise.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, said students should become active agents of change in building and sustaining a healthy democracy.

Chief Education Officer Srinagar, who is also Nodal Officer SVEEP, emphasised that the progress of a culturally rich and diverse nation relies upon its youth and their active participation in all the democratic engagements, especially in voting and highlighted the pivotal role of the younger generation in shaping the country’s future.

In his opening remarks during the welcome address, the principal of the college emphasised on the paramount importance of healthy participation for a thriving democracy. He underscored that democracy thrived on the active engagement of its citizens, and it is through their participation that the democratic process is enriched as well as strengthened. — OC

POLITICAL ARENA

