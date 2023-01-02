Terror attack in Rajouri, 4 dead

Arjun Sharma

Jammu/Srinagar, January 1

Four persons were killed and at least five injured in a suspected terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district late Sunday evening. Doctors and other medical staff were alerted and Army and police teams rushed to the site. There was panic at Government Medical College, Rajouri, where the victims were brought in ambulances. Doctors said some of the injured had sustained multiple bullet injuries.

The deceased: Deepak Kumar (23) | Satish Kumar (45) | Pritam Lal (57) | Shiv Pal (32), son of Pritam Lal Those injured: Pawan Kumar (38) | Rohit Pandit (27) | Saroj Bala (35), wife of Satish Kumar | Ridham Sharma (17), son of Satish Kumar | Sushil Kumar (32)

Two men in a car reportedly opened fire on three houses in the village. Eyewitnesses claimed they were carrying rifles. Additional Director-General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said: “An incident of firing allegedly by two armed men was reported in Dhangri village, 8 km from Rajouri. Three houses, located at a distance of about 50 metres from each other, were targeted. Four civilians have succumbed to their injuries.”

A search operation has been launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), the CRPF and the Army.

Locals criticised the district administration and the police for their “failure” to protect the residents. Two weeks ago, two persons were shot dead outside the gate of an Army camp in Rajouri.