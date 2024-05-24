Terror victim urges PM to help arrange eye donor

Jaipur, May 23

Farha, the woman who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag urged Prime Minister Modi on Thursday to help her arrange an eye donor for her husband who also got injured during the firing.

In an incident on May 18, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The victims were identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez.

Farha said, “My husband and I had gone to Kashmir on May 13. On May 18, when we reached our hotel, we were shot at by terrorists. While I was trying to protect my son from fire, I got injured. My relatives picked us up and took us to the hospital. Rajasthan CM from here helped us a lot. My husband's eyes have got damaged and he cannot see now. I underwent surgery for my shoulder. I request the PM to help us with eye donation." Earlier, while reacting to the incident, local police said that the injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that the incidents like this are affecting the tourism industry of the Union Territory.

Former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state, Kavinder Gupta, said that the attack was aimed at disturbing and hurting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. — ANI

