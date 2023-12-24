To lighten dark spots, Kishtwar to get 300 more streetlights

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

To illuminate the town ahead of the New Year celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, who is also the Administrator, Municipal Council, Kishtwar, has launched a proactive initiative to create a radiant ambiance in Kishtwar city.

The Deputy Commissioner along with the Executive Officer, MC, Ninad Sen and municipality officials conducted a comprehensive inspection late last night to assess the streetlight issues and bolster civic amenities and cleanliness across the township.

During the extensive inspection, the DC surveyed the town’s streets, pinpointing dark spots and identifying areas lacking adequate street lighting. After these findings, the DC has directed the Municipal Council to expedite the installation of 300 new streetlights and promptly repair non-functional ones.

This move aims to enhance public safety and ensure well-lit thoroughfares across the crucial points and dark spots within the town.

An official said in an appeal to the citizens, the DC has urged their active involvement in this initiative. Residents are encouraged to report any dark spots or non-functional street lights to the office of DC, Kishtwar, within the next five days. This collaborative effort between the administration and the citizens aims to swiftly address these issues, ensuring a brightly lit and secure environment for all.

Beyond the assessment of lighting issues, the inspection also included an evaluation of the cleanliness quotient in these areas. The DC took stock of the sanitation levels and stressed the imperative of maintaining cleanliness standards. He specifically highlighted the menace of illegal garbage dumping in streets and directed stringent measures, including imposing fines, to curb this unacceptable practice in streets and in front of shops.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kishtwar