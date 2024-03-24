Tourist service providers to don uniform in Pahalgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 23

The authorities in Pahalgam have mandated a new uniform and nameplate policy for all tourist service providers, including taxi stands, hotels, restaurants and guest houses. The directive, issued by the Chief Executive Officer, says distinctive green uniforms with nameplates will uphold professionalism at the tourist destination.

According to an advisory issued by the Chief Executive Officer of Pahalgam, the distinctive green uniform with nameplates will facilitate easy identification of staff members. “All stakeholders are advised to strictly adhere to this uniform policy and ensure its effective implementation within their respective associations. Uniformity in attire will not only enhance the professional image of their businesses but also instil a sense of trust and reliability among visitors,” it reads.

“Professionalism stands as the cornerstone of success and sustainability in tourist trade. It transcends mere transactions and encompasses a commitment to excellence, integrity and customer satisfaction. Professionalism in the tourist trade entails not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of visitors at every touchpoint, be it accommodation, dining, transportation, or recreational activities,” reads the advisory.

The advisory says stakeholders in the tourist trade are expected to uphold certain standards of professionalism to ensure visitor satisfaction and safety. Staff members interacting with tourists are expected to present themselves professionally and adhere to prescribed uniforms or dress codes where applicable, and demonstrate courtesy, politeness and respect at all times.

As a result of a unanimous decision made in a meeting of tourist trade stakeholders, all tourist service providers in Pahalgam, including taxi stands, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses, will adopt uniforms and nameplates for their staff members who directly interact with tourists and the general public. This collective decision reflects a commitment to professionalism, efficiency, and ensuring a seamless experience for tourists and visitors, the advisory adds.

