Will start non-cooperation movement if govt doesn’t fulfil demands: Wangchuk

A day after he ended 21-day fast, innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said the people of Ladakh would start a non-cooperation movement, in which Ladakhi officials would stop to “move even a file”, if the government did not fulfil the demands of locals.

He was addressing a gathering of residents in Leh, who had come to listen to their leaders who have been demanding 6th Schedule status and statehood for the region. Wangchuk’s 21-day fast had generated a massive response from across the country, in which people in different cities were seen supporting him and holding one-day fasts.

Wangchuk said: “As the government is not listening to our genuine demands we will follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and start non-cooperation movement along with jail bharo protests.”

The popular innovator also asked the herders of the UT to be ready to start a foot march to the areas along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Changthang region, which is famous for Pashmina goats reared by nomads.

“Our herders are witnessing a situation in Changthang where they are forced to sell their Pashmina goats as they are not allowed to go to their pastures. On one hand, their land is being taken for a major solar plant project which has led to loss of their land. On the other hand, their land has been encroached by the Chinese Army,” said Wangchuk.

“Like Gandhi ji did Dandi March, we will do a Changthang March. We will go live on the Internet and show to the countrymen what is happening on the ground. The government should have no problem letting people go to their own land if there is nothing to hide. We will go with herders and they will show the encroachment done by the Chinese Army, if any. If the government stops us, it will be exposed,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, Wangchuk said the status was important to take care of the region and its tribal population.

“We had hoped that the Sixth Schedule would be implemented in Ladakh after 2019 when it became a UT to preserve the indigenous population. The government had also assured us of this. However, it later did not provide any such provision,” he said. — OC

