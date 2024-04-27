Woman smuggler held with heroin

Jammu, April 26
Continuing its drive against drug smugglers, Samba police have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered nearly 71.24 grams heroin like substance from her possession.
A police team from Samba police station, during vehicle checking at a naka laid near SIDCO Chowk, intercepted a bus bearing registration number AR20-9645, which was coming from Punjab enroute Jammu, for checking.
“During checking, a woman passenger seemed suspicious who was frisked by a lady police official and consequently recovery of 71.24 grams of heroin like substance from her possession was affected,” an official said.
The accused has been identified as Palvi Kunsla, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, but presently residing at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu. A case under Sections 8, 21, and 22 NDPS Act has been registered at Samba police station and investigation started to ascertain the further linkages.
