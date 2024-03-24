Youth found dead in Budgam

Srinagar, March 23
A youth was found dead on Saturday, near his home in Budgam district. The family alleged murder.
Officials said the body of 23-year-old Shabir Ahmad Jehrah was found near his home in mysterious circumstances in Gogjipathri village of Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on Saturday.
Officials said the body was removed from the spot and would be handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities. Family members of the youth have alleged that he was murdered. They have requested police to investigate the circumstances that led to his death.
Police have registered a case and investigation is underway to explore all possibilities that led to the death.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted