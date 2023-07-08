1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 7

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today launched the first Jan Maal Lok Adalat from here to provide on-the-spot redressal to complaints related to the Revenue Department.

90 fresh plaints In today’s Lok Adalat, as many as 816 mutations (contested/uncontested/division/transfer) were decided on the spot by revenue officials, while a total of 90 fresh complaints were received which have been marked to officials concerned for quick disposal.

Over 1,500 people participated in the Lok Adalat and 816 mutations were decided on the spot, while 90 fresh complaints were received by officials. The minister directed the officials to ensure prompt resolutions to these complaints so that people could be benefited from this initiative.

Interacting with the media, the minister said the “Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar” initiative was a reflection of the government’s priorities wherein it was reaching out to people at all levels.

Accompanied by MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora, Special Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, the minister said sub-division wise counters were set up under this Lok Adalat where applicants could seek disposal of their pending applications.

In another unique initiative, a WhatsApp helpline has also been rolled out in the state. People can send their complaints regarding the Revenue Department on the helpline. Nearly 1,400 complaints have been received on the WhatsApp helpline so far. Of this, over 500 plaints have been resolved, while the remaining were under process.

Earlier, the revenue minister chaired a review meeting with officials of the Revenue Department wherein he directed them to ensure fast-track disposal of all types of cases, especially partition and mutation cases.

