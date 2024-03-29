Jalandhar: 1 hurt in police encounter

Jalandhar, March 28
An encounter between CIA staff team and a notorious criminal occurred in the Abadpura area here on Thursday night. Sources in the Police Department claim that the criminal, identified as Chintu, sustained injuries during the confrontation.
Acting on a tip-off, the CIA staff team conducted a raid at Abadpura, resulting in apprehension of Chintu.
