Jalandhar: 1 hurt in police encounter

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

An encounter between CIA staff team and a notorious criminal occurred in the Abadpura area here on Thursday night. Sources in the Police Department claim that the criminal, identified as Chintu, sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA staff team conducted a raid at Abadpura, resulting in apprehension of Chintu.

