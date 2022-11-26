13 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

The dengue cases in Jalandhar reached 388 today with 13 more testing positive in the district on Friday.

Two of the new dengue cases reported today are from other district patients, while 11 are from Jalandhar. Despite the dip in mercury, there hence seems no let-up in dengue cases as of now. Of the 388 dengue cases reported so far, 224 are from urban areas and 164 from rural areas.

Notably, exactly 44 cases have been reported in the past 10 days in the district. On November 15, the district had 344 cases.

Even though the cases continue to register a marginal increase every day, the number of people challaned in the district stays put at 27 for the past many days (21 urban and six rural). As many as 13 notices have also been issued to residents regarding dengue-related violations by the MC, Jalandhar. In addition, larvae have been found at 1,894 places during the entire season (1,799 urban and 95 in rural areas).

Larvae were also found at two places (both rural) during the random surveys carried out by the Health Department teams today.

Meanwhile, during the entire season (this year), as many as 23,1072 houses (1,21,344 urban and 1,09,728 rural) have been surveyed for the larvae. Today alone, 8,220 houses were surveyed (5,210 urban and 3,010 rural).

As many as 1,871 people have been tested for dengue in Jalandhar so far this year (180 samples have been tested in Nakodar) of which 388 have so far tested positive. Of the total samples collected for testing, 49 came out to be positive today.