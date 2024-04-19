 2 Bambiha gang members planning 'target killings' in Punjab arrested in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Police seize pistols and drugs from them

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma has averted planned target killings with the arrest of two gangsters of Bambiha gang and recovery of three pistols and 1 kg opium from them.

Divulging the details, the Commissioner of Police said that the police had got a tip off that two dreaded gangsters owing allegiance to Bambiha gang were planning to kill the members of their rival gang and were operative in the city. He said that based on the inputs the Police nabbed Anil Kumar alias Rocky and recovered one 32 bore pistol, one magazine and three live cartridges from him.

Sharma said that more than 20 cases were pending against Rocky and he had been lodged in jail for eight years across the state.

The Commissioner of Police said that during investigation Rocky admitted that one his accomplice Mukesh Sharma alias Munna and currently residing in Karol Bagh was also a part of this conspiracy.

He said that Munna was already declared PO in three cases of NDPS registered against him and was wanted by the police.

Sharma said that the police arrested Munna and recovered one kilogram opium, two pistols 32 bore, four magazines and six cartridges from him.

An FIR has been registered.

#Bambiha gang


