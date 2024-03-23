2 booked for vehicle theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing a scooter. Investigating Officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said suspects were identified as Sunni of Saham village and an accomplice whose identity was yet to be established. Ashok Kumar of Mohalla Palam Vihar told the police that the suspects stole his scooter parked outside his house. A case was registered against the duo. oc

Woman held for fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a woman on the charge of fraud and criminal conspiracy. Investigating Officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspect, was identified as Sarabjit Kaur of Mehatpur Road. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara